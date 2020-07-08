BJP leader, father, brother killed in Bandipora

Militants on Wednesday evening killed a Bhartiya Janata Party leader along with his father and brother in Bandipora, police said.

The deceased BJP leader has been identified as Sheikh Wasim Bari – former district president, his father Bashir Ahmad and brother Sheikh Umar Bari.

The attack took place when all the three were sitting in their shop, located just outside their house in Muslimabad area of Bandipora.

All the three were grievously injured in the firing. They were immediately shifted to SDH Bandipora, where they succumbed.

Soon after the incident, police and security forces rushed to the spot and launched a massive search operation in the area.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the BJP leader had been allotted eight personal security guards, however none of them were escorting him at the time of incident.

“The residential house and their shop is located together. The security personnel were not taken along by the deceased at the time of incident,” he said.