BJP leader seeks early hearing on Article 370

BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyaya on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court seeking urgent hearing on a PIL challenging Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Upadhyaya mentioned his plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. “File a memo,” the Chief Justice said but did not give any assurance to the petitioner. Earlier, the court had issued notice to the Centre seeking its response on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Upadhyaya who has said the matter was of extreme national importance and should be heard on priority.

