BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain raises tri-color in Bijbehara

Bhartiya Janta Party leader and national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Thursday raised the tri-color in Bijbehara.

“We are foot-soldiers of Narendra Modi with 56-inch chest. BJP is the world’s largest party and our leader Modi is the tallest leader. So, we are not scared of anything. People were saying the BJP couldn’t hold a big meeting in Bijbehara, but today we did it,” Hussain said while addressing a workers’ meeting in town hall Bijbehara.

He said Mehbooba Mufti was claiming that no one would hold the tri-color in Kashmir.

“Here I am Syed Shahnawaz Hussain raising it here in Bijbehara,, the native town of Mehbooba Mufti,” Hussain said amid cheers from party workers.

He raised the tri-color along with other BJP leaders of valley with slogans Aan Humara Tiranga, Shaan Humara Tiranga (our pride is tricolor and our honor is tricolor)

“We raised this tri-color to give a message that nobody can dare to dishonour our flag. This Altaf Thakur is Kashmiri, this Surinder ji (Ambardar) is Kashmiri, this Sufi Yousuf is Kashmiri, this Darakshan Andrabi is Kashmiri, this Altaf Khan is Kashmiri. All those people standing here to honour the tricolor are all Kashmiris. They are all from Jammu and Kashmir and they salute the tricolor,” Hussain said.

“Kashmiris here have announced that they honor the tricolor, they honor India and don’t hesitate to say long live Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Hussain said they even drape their bodies in the national flag during Haj pilgrimage.

“We love the soil of this country and no one can stop us from doing that,” he said.

In 2017, the then chief minister of PDP-BJP coalition government Mehbooba Mufti had warned that any tinkering with the special status of J&K wouldn’t leave anyone in Kashmir to hold the tricolor.

After her release from detention post-abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 A this year, Mehbooba again said she won’t hold the tri-color till the J&K’s special status is restored.

“Some people wanted this rally shouldn’t be successful. They did not want Shahnawaz Hussain to address it. A grenade was hurled here earlier in Bijbehara. Media persons called me to confirm if I am going ahead with the rally. I told them I am a soldier of Modi ji and am not scared of anything. And here I am Shahnawaz Hussain standing and addressing you,” he said.

An hour before the meeting, a CRPF personnel suffered injuries after militants lobbed a grenade on the old national highway in the Bijbehara town.