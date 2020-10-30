BJP leaders visit families of killed workers

Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
The three BJP workers killed in a militant attack were laid to rest in their native villages on Friday.

Yuva Morcha General Secretary for Kulgam, Fida Hussain Itoo of YK Pora; Umar Hajam of YK Pora and Haroon Rashid Beigh of Sopat were shot dead in YK Pora village of Devsar near Qazigund.

Leaders of the party including its J&K president Ravinder Raina and vice-president Sofi Yousuf visited the families and expressed solidarity.

“All three BJP workers were courageous and true nationalists. They always kept our tricolor very high. They gave sacrifices for the tricolor and the country. Their blood wouldn’t go waste,” said Raina.

He said Fida Hussain would hoist the tricolor at important functions regularly.

Sofi Yousuf demanded a thorough inquiry into the incident.

“A high-level inquiry should be held and it needs to be investigated why adequate security was not provided to them,” he said.

Several other BJP youth leaders visited the families and offered condolences.

