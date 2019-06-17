BJP membership drive across J&K from July 6

The BhartiyaJanta Party (BJP) has fixed a target to add 20 per cent more members in J&K besides roping in all the 17 lakh voters who voted for it across the state in the recently held Parliamentary polls.

The party decided to make all the 17 lakh voters as its basic members at its working committee meet at Jammu on June 16. Directions to this extent were also issued by the Minister of State in PMO, DrJitendera Singh, at the meeting, sources privy to the working committee meet revealed.

In the recently held LokSabha polls in the state, the BJP won three seats in the state— two in Jammu and one in Ladakh region.

According to the party insiders, the BJP got 46 per cent vote share in the Parliamentary polls in the state, while it emerged as the leading contestant in various assembly constituencies including the Tral Assembly segment in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district in the LS elections.

BJP state general secretary (organisation), Ashok Koul, confirmed that the party has decided to make all the 17 lakh voters, who showed faith in the BJP in the recently concluded Parliamentary polls, as its basic members.

“Besides, we have set a target of adding 20 per cent more members to the party. This is a constitutional binding on us and every member will be assigned his/her role in the coming days,” he said.

Koul, who oversees organisational matters of BJP’s J&K unit, said the party will start its membership drive from July 6 to August 10.

“We will reach out to the people in all villages and towns and explain to them the party’s agenda for development, peace and prosperity,” he said.

Sources in the party said the basic purpose behind increasing the membership was to “open our account in Kashmir during Assembly polls.”

“By roping in people into the party fold, the aim is to strengthen the party and ensure its victory on some crucial seats from Kashmir region too,” he said.

BJP’s state spokesman Altaf Thakur said the party has announced the names of Jughal Kishore Dogra and PriyaSethi as the party’s membership drive incharge for Jammu region while as Ali Muhammad will look after the drive in Kashmir.

“The membership drive is provided under party constitution as it helps to rejuvenate it at the grassroots level and infuses new energy into its cadre,” he said.