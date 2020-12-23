BJP now eyeing Assembly polls: Shahnawaz Hussain

After what he said was an impressive performance in District Development Council polls, Bhartiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said the party was now eying Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

“BJP is emerging as an alternative against the political dynasties in Jammu and Kashmir,” Shahnawaz told a selected group of reporters here. Though he did not say when assembly polls will be held, he said that now BJP was eyeing assembly seats in Kashmir. “We have already started the preparation. We are targeting at least a minimum of 20 seats in Kashmir,” he said.

Shahnawaz said that the impressive voter turnout in DDC polls has proved that people believe in strengthen the grassroots democracy in Kashmir and are craving for development in their respective constituencies. “Despite all odds, BJP has emerged as the single largest party, it is evidence of people’s trust in Narendra Modi’s leadership,” he said. “BJP has been saying it right from day one that peoples participation in elections is paramount importance to our party, irrespective of who wins or loses.”

“As we have emerged as the single largest party, Gupkar Alliance who was misleading people to vote for them on the name of restoration of Article 370 has got baffled,” he said.

The senior BJP leader, who remained camped in Kashmir for over a month in connection with DDC polls, said that people have not voted for the restoration of Article 370 but for development. “During election campaign of BJP, I did not come across a single person who was demanding Article 370,” he said adding that everybody was seeking development in their respective areas.

He said that election rigging in 1987 by the Rajiv Gandhi-led government was the biggest mistake in Jammu and Kashmir. “Had that election been held in a free and fair way, today Kashmir would have been a different place,” he added.

The BJP got a total of 6,99,141 lakh votes, official statistics reveal.

“We got the highest vote share besides emerging as the single largest party,” Shahnawaz Hussain told Greater Kashmir.

The saffron party won three seats in Kashmir – one each in Bandipora, Srinagar and Pulwama districts.

“The combined strength of the Gupkar Alliance couldn’t prevent the march of BJP in Kashmir as the party made entry into Kashmir by winning three seats,” Shahnawaz said.