BJP & RSS, not NC, involved in communal politics: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said the party had “never indulged in politics over religion” while accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of “communal politics” which, he said, will “drown them.”

Talking to media persons after offering fateha at the grave of his father and NC founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah on his 38th death anniversary, Dr Abdullah made these comments when asked for a reaction to BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav’s remarks that the “Gupkar leaders are resorting to that dangerous game once again, this time in the name of Islam.”

Madhav had made the remarks in an article which appeared in the Greater Kashmir on Monday.

“NC never played politics over religion. That is our history. What was the slogan of Sher-e-Kashmir? ‘Sher-e-Kashmir ka kya irshad, Hindu Muslim Sikh Itehad,” said Dr Abdullah. “If anybody is playing communal politics, it is the BJP and RSS. We never did it and they are playing it and this will drown them,” the NC president said.

Dr Abdullah said the reason that the name of Muslim Conference was changed to National Conference was that Sheikh Abdullah knew that people from all religions were a part of this.

“He turned Muslim Conference into National Conference because he knew all were involved in it. In suffering and in poverty…there are Hindus also, Muslims also, Sikhs also, Buddhists also and Christians are also there. Then how did we become communal today?” Dr Abdullah said.

On August 22, six political parties including the NC, Peoples Democratic Party and the Congress announced that they stood by the ‘Gupkar Declaration’ announced on August 4 last year, hours before the Government of India scrapped the special Constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir. The political parties said they will jointly fight for the restoration of J&K’s special status under Article 370.

On Tuesday, the NC president was flanked by several leaders of the party including its vice-president and his son Omar Abdullah. The leaders paid tributes at the grave of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah at Hazratbal on the banks of Dal Lake here.

A party statement quoted Dr Abdullah, “The spirit of secularism and tolerance possessed by Sher-e-Kashmir was the cumulative effect of the environment which generation after generation has fine-tuned the psyche of Kashmiris. Sher-e-Kashmir was not any different; he also exhibited the spirit of tolerance, mutual respect and camaraderie towards all religions, sects and creeds. He made earnest efforts to strengthen it; his political struggle for the restoration of people’s rights wasn’t exclusive, on the contrary it was inclusive.” Dr Abdullah described Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah as “a mass movement organiser.”

“Sheikh sahib’s struggle was never aimed to alleviate the suffering of particular followers of a faith. He worked tirelessly, suffered incarcerations throughout for the total redemption of the entire human kind living in Jammu and Kashmir from abject poverty. He gave a new lease of life to the fear-paralyzed people of all the regions of J&K. He not only restored the lost identity of the people of the state but also ensured its protection through various agreements with the Center,” Dr Abdullah said.

The statement said NC vice-president Omar Abdullah while paying his tributes to Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah said, “He belonged to that glorious tribe of great men, who changed the course of history. He bequeathed people with equal rights irrespective of their regional and religious affiliations. A true democratic, he ushered in grass roots level democracy in J&K much before it was even thought of in other parts of the country. His land to tiller reforms, single line administration, abolition of big landed estates, abolition of debts, universal adult franchise, gender neutral education helped the subjugated, underprivileged and wretched. The slew of people friendly measures undertaken by him provided succour to the people living in all regions of J&K, not just Kashmir. He continued to clutch on the principles of secularism regardless of his sufferings at the hands of those at the helm of affairs in New Delhi. I pay my earnest tributes to him, the best one would be to draw strength from his values and struggle towards implanting them in public life for the betterment of the people of J&K,” Omar said.

As per the statement, those who offered floral tributes and fateha at the grave include NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Mubarak Gul, Sakina Itoo, Shameema Firdous, Shammi Oberoi, Irfan Shah, Dr Bashir Ahmed Veeri, Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, Mir Saifulah, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Peer Afaq, Altaf Kaloo, Showkat Mir, Tanvir Sadiq, Salman Ali Sagar, Younis Mubarak Gul, Ahsan Pardesi, Er. Sabiya Qadri, Mushtaq Guroo, YNC, Women’s wing, Minority wing, Media Cell, and legal cell functionaries and office bearers.

As per the statement, commemorative functions marked by Fateh Khawani were held across all the district headquarters of Kashmir. Party Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, district president Kulgam Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi led workers in paying tributes at town hall Kulgam, Central Zone President Ali Muhammad Dar, Abdul Ahad Dar, Manzoor Ahmed Wani at Budgam, District president GM Mir at Pulwama, Vice District President Reyaz Ahmed Khan at Anantnag, Showkat Hussain Ganai at Shopian, Javaid Ahmed Dar, GH Rahi at Baramulla, Mir GR Naz at Bandipora. Similar functions were also held at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan Jammu, party office Kargil, Pir Panjal, Doda, Kishtwar units, the statement said.