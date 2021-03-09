BJP seeks MoS status for DDC chairpersons

Citing reasons for holding of District Development Council elections to strengthen the 3-tier system of Panchayati Raj, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina today wrote to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, seeking review of the status of DDC representatives in the recently issued warrant of precedence.

Ravinder Raina while appreciating the role of the LG administration in the conduct of DDC elections in Jammu & Kashmir, said that the residents showed their confidence in democracy.

Raina raised concern about the protocol that has been issued by the Rural Development Department regarding DDC representatives, saying that this order has made the representatives restless. He said that in order to serve the society and the masses as well as to empower the 3-tier system of Panchayati Raj, the decision needs to be reviewed.

On the basis of the Puducherry model, Raina recommended protocol of DDC chairpersons equivalent to that of a Minister of State, vice-chairperson to that of a Deputy Minister and member of DDC to be equivalent to Secretary/IGP rank.

“More so, the offices of chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members of DDCs need to be made functional in order to ensure the confidence of the people as well as the newly elected persons,” Raina wrote.