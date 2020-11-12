BJP starts poll campaign in north Kashmir

Stating that there is confusion among the leaders of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Bhartiya Janta Party on Thursday said that they will be asking the people to vote for development during the District Development Council (DDC) polls.

“We will be asking people to vote for development,” J&K BJP’s General Secretary (Organization), Ashok Koul told the Greater Kashmir. Koul on Thursday visited northern Kashmir’s Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts to review BJP’s arrangement for DDC polls.

He said that they will also be making people aware about steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mitigate suffering of people during COVID-19. “Free ration, gas and other benefits were given to people during the COVID-19 in the country as well as in J&K,” he said adding there are also lots of schemes for the benefit of people. “We will make the people aware about those schemes and thousands in J&K are already getting benefitted.”

While referring to Gupkar Alliance leaders, Koul said despite “negative propaganda by Gupkar leaders against BJP” it makes them stronger and positive.

“We are hopeful that people will support the change. They will say no to traditional and family politics,” he said.

Koul said they are the same people who were opposing the DDC elections and “now they are daydreaming to gain support in the name of restoration of Article 370 and other issues.”

“Internally there is big confusion among the alliance leaders as each party has announced its candidates against each other. They are frustrated now and people will also reject their tactics,” he said.

He said BJP worked tirelessly during the Covid19 and said the same work will be shown to people to gain their support during DDC elections.

Koul said their party workers distributed thousands of ration kits among the needy, laborers were provided financial support and cylinders were provided to poor families and other works.

“We have its results in Bihar elections and people in Jammu and Kashmir should also support development, peace and progress,” he said.

He urged the party candidates not to leave any stone unturned for peace and development in the region. “Our candidates should never give them another chance of looting Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The other leaders who accompanied Koul included BJP’s J&K spokesperson Dr. Darakshan Andrabi, party’s Kashmir media In-charge Manzoor Bhat and Ex MLC Surinder Ambardar.