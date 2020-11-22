BJP to take up issue with UP Govt

Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday said that they will take up the case of two missing Kulgam drivers with Uttar Pradesh Government and will not let any wrongdoing happen to the people of J&K who are outside for studies or business. “We will talk to the UP government regarding two missing Kulgam truck drivers. BJP will not let any wrongdoing happen to the youth of J&K who are outside for studies or business,” BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain told reporters here.

“Their security is our responsibility and we take full guarantee. When one to two incidents came to our notice from Haryana, we took immediate action.”

The brothers from Muhammad Pora village of Kulgam district have been missing for the last three days.

“Younis Ahmad Dar, 26, and his brother Faisal Hassan Dar, 18, loaded their truck bearing registration No. (JK03D-7806) on 14th of November and left for Kanpur,” family sources said.

They said that till 18th November they were in contact with them. They said that since 18 November, they are continuously trying to make contact with their siblings but their phones are off.

Answering a question about when the political workers and activists placed in detention outside J&K jails post August 5, 2019, would be freed, he said they are being taken care of. “Good food is being provided to them and they are being treated nicely. I can’t answer this question because it is the responsibility of security agencies.”

The senior BJP leader said that many people are not in preventive detention, they are involved in different cases, including Hawala. “Law will take its own course. Everyone, irrespective of his position, has to be answerable for his wrongdoings,” he said.

About giving space to moderate separatists, Shahnawaz said that one can’t be a moderate separatist. “You can either be a moderate or a separatist,” he said.

“Anyone who adheres to the Indian flag and Indian constitution is our friend,” he said. “Anyone who doesn’t respect the Indian flag is not a moderate. There is a thin line… You don’t have to agree with BJP, but you have to stand by the Indian flag and its constitution. You have to love the country you live in.”

About allegation that other political party candidates contesting the DDC polls are not allowed to campaign, he said that there is no discrimination and the step is being taken in view of security. “Our (BJP) candidates are also facing similar issues, but it has to be done for security purposes. There is no discrimination,” he said.