Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 9, 2020, 12:08 AM

'BJP wants to engage young people'

Tarun Chugh launches J&K BJP’s official social media handles
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 9, 2020, 12:08 AM
Pic: Twitter/@bjpwithkashmir

BJP National General Secretary and J&K in-charge, Tarun Chugh, on Tuesday said that the party wants to engage young people.

“BJP wants to engage the young people by letting them know that the party believes in them and more importantly we need them,” Chugh said while launching BJP Kashmir unit’s official social media Twitter handle, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Trending News
Representational Photo

In Ganderbal, centenarian votes to keep his old-age pension going

Voting to remind authorities we exist, say Bandipora villagers

Tujjar voters hope local candidate will solve local problems

National Lok Adalat in Kulgam on 12th Dec

The accounts, he said, are there to boost their reach to every nook and corner of J&K. “What the BJP wants is that all people must connect. We want to have an impact and want the people to join us in the mission J&K,” he said.

The senior party leader reiterated that the BJP can change the way the young generations are learning about the country.

Chugh said that BJP wants to meet the young people and “are working towards expanding the educational institutions and built international exchange programs for the youth of J&K”.

Latest News
Greater Kashmir

J&K LSA observes Human Rights Day

Representational Photo

Principal GMC Jammu suspends erring official

MSME sector backbone of economy: Hina Bhat

Advisor Baseer Khan conducts surprise inspection of receiving stations, workshop

Chugh said that the BJP has been engaging aggressively with the “leaders of J&K to communicate it wants nothing more than a stable, prosperous and peaceful J&K”.

“The party will work in J&K in order to eradicate the extremism that is considered as a cancer and that can potentially engulf the whole country.”

He said that these social media platforms will help keep the people updated about the latest policies and projects of the Narendra Modi Government.

Those present at the launch included Khalsa former MLC BJP, Dr Ali Mohammad Mir National Council Member BJP,  BJP Social Media Incharge for Kashmir & UT General Secretary BJYM  Bilal Parray, Ashok Bhat District President Srinagar.

Related News