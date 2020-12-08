'BJP wants to engage young people'

BJP National General Secretary and J&K in-charge, Tarun Chugh, on Tuesday said that the party wants to engage young people.

“BJP wants to engage the young people by letting them know that the party believes in them and more importantly we need them,” Chugh said while launching BJP Kashmir unit’s official social media Twitter handle, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The accounts, he said, are there to boost their reach to every nook and corner of J&K. “What the BJP wants is that all people must connect. We want to have an impact and want the people to join us in the mission J&K,” he said.

The senior party leader reiterated that the BJP can change the way the young generations are learning about the country.

Chugh said that BJP wants to meet the young people and “are working towards expanding the educational institutions and built international exchange programs for the youth of J&K”.

Chugh said that the BJP has been engaging aggressively with the “leaders of J&K to communicate it wants nothing more than a stable, prosperous and peaceful J&K”.

“The party will work in J&K in order to eradicate the extremism that is considered as a cancer and that can potentially engulf the whole country.”

He said that these social media platforms will help keep the people updated about the latest policies and projects of the Narendra Modi Government.

Those present at the launch included Khalsa former MLC BJP, Dr Ali Mohammad Mir National Council Member BJP, BJP Social Media Incharge for Kashmir & UT General Secretary BJYM Bilal Parray, Ashok Bhat District President Srinagar.