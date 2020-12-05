BJP wants to win hearts of Kashmiris: Chugh

Stating that they wanted to win the hearts of the people in Kashmir, Bhartiya Janta Party National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh, on Saturday asked leaders of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) to change their language and talk about development.

“I request Dr Farooq sahib and Mehbooba Mufti, you people run your shop but change your language,” he told reporters here. “Instead of saying that China will come, talk about coming of Microsoft, and discuss how to retrieve Pakistan occupied Kashmir that is also part of India.”

Chugh who was accompanied by BJP national spokespersons Shahnawaz Hussain and Zafar Islam said that anything which is part of India will be retrieved.

He said that PAGD is scared. “Lot of those parties joined hands and formed Gupkar Gang,” he said.

“They are scared of us as the people of Kashmir have rejected them and are embracing BJP who has brought development to this region.” The BJP National General Secretary said that they are fighting alone and working as a unit. “The BJP is not father-son…mother-daughter party,” he said.

“They formed a ‘gumrah gang’ and joined hands against us. Wherever elections happen, we go there. We will stay here for a month more. They joined hands because they consider us strong,” he added.

Chugh, who had recently replaced Ram Madhav as BJP’s general secretary said the BJP wanted to win the hearts of the people in Kashmir. “The people in large numbers came out to vote and the candidates are not from dynastic parties,” he said, adding that “this is their first victory”.

“We are winning hearts of Kashmiris and we have to take Kashmir ahead of Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bangalore.”

He termed the PAGD claim of winning the DDC polls as ‘Mungeri Lal ke sapnay’. He said these leaders only provoked youth of Kashmir to pelt stones. “People know where their children are and there has been no instance when their wards pelted stones as they are studying abroad,” he said adding that they have provoked people before.

“They want youth to pelt stones and pick up guns but their children study abroad or tweet from New Delhi,” Chugh added.

He said corruption and nepotism promoted by the dynasty leaders, choked development in J&K. “Late Mufti Muhammad Sayed spoke against corruption when he took over but never acted against anybody,” he said, adding that time for dynasty politics is over now in J&K.