BJP will increase vote share in DDC polls: Koul

Bharatiya Janata Party, J&K general secretary, Ashok Koul on Thursday said that party will perform better and will increase its vote share in the ensuing DDC elections.

He said this while addressing party workers on DDC poll campaign in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

He said that if the party emerges victorious in the DDC elections, “Rafiabad will be developed at par with other modern towns of the valley”.

“The successive regimes have neglected Rafiabad, despite the area having huge potential,” Koul said.

Koul said the past regimes have left the rural areas of Baramulla district unattended. He assured the party workers that “once the BJP will emerge victorious in the election, it will put all its efforts in developing these unattended areas”.

“The BJP will boost the self groups in the area besides working for the youth empowerment,” he said, adding that the BJP is “for development and people have now a choice whether they choose scammers or the party for development”.

On this occasion, Koul urged people to vote for BJP candidates for peace, prosperity and development of Kashmir.

“Time has come when people must defeat dynastic political parties as they have given nothing to the people of Kashmir,” he said.