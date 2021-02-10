BJP wins DDC Chairperson, VC posts in Samba

While the candidates of BJP won the DDC chairperson and vice-chairperson positions in Samba district, the political party lost the VC post to an independent candidate in Reasi in a lucky draw.

Independent candidate from Gulabgarh, Sajra Qadir, was contesting for the post of vice-chairperson. Officials said that her name was proposed by Yasmeen Baji and seconded by Aijaz Khan.

She and BJP candidate Abdul Rashid got 7 votes each following which the winning candidate was decided with a lucky draw.

However, the BJP won the chairperson’s seat as its candidate Saraf Singh Nag got elected.

Meanwhile, both the candidates of BJP from Samba district won without opposition. In the district, the BJP has 13 elected candidates and the 14th candidate belongs to the National Conference.

So far, BJP has won both chairperson and vice-chairperson seats in Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Samba and Doda.

The elections for Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban and Kishtwar would be conducted on February 13.