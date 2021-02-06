BJP wins Jammu, Kathua unopposed

The BJP today won DDC Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson elections in Jammu and Kathua districts. National Conference DDC member from Dansal, Shamima Begum, remained absent from voting in Jammu, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner Satish Kumar Sharma.

Sharma said that independent DDC member from Suchetgarh, Taranjit Singh Tony, proposed the names of Bharat Bushan Bodhi and Suraj Singh for chairperson and vice-chairperson in Jammu. “Both were elected unanimously,” he added.

In Kathua, DDC member Karan Kumar proposed the name of Col. Mahan Singh for chairperson. For vice-chairperson, the name of Raghunandhan Singh was proposed.

Both the candidates were elected unopposed.

Later, Deputy Commissioners of Jammu and Kathua administered oath of office to the newly elected Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons.

Doda and Udhampur districts will hold elections on February 8 and Reasi District on February 10, whereas Rajouri, Poonch and Kishtwar Districts are going to hold Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson elections on February 13.