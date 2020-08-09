Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Zia Shakir
Budgam,
UPDATED: August 10, 2020, 12:16 AM

BJP worker shot at in Budgam

Unknown persons fired upon a BJP worker in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday morning, leaving him injured. SSP Budgam, Amul Nagpuri, said the incident took place at around 6.30 am near Ompora railway station. Police identified the injured as Abdul Hamid Najar of Mohendpora Ompora Budgam. He was shifted to SHMS Hospital for treatment.

Najar is the district president OBC (Other Backward Class) Morcha of BJP who joined the ruling party six months ago. Soon after the incident, police, CRPF rushed to the spot and cordoned the entire area to nab the attackers.

