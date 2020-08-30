BJP's Ashok Koul, Vibod Gupta test positive

Two senior leaders of J&K unit of Bharatiya Janata Party tested positive for COVID19 here on Sunday. The two tested positive as a group of 12 BJP leaders were set to meet Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here.

The leaders are BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul and BJP J&K Affairs In-charge Vibod Gupta.

“All 12 tested before entering Raj Bhavan and these two were found positive,” BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur, who was part of the group, told the Greater Kashmir. “Contact tracing will start now and all those who met them have been asked to get themselves isolated,” he said.

The two leaders have been touring Kashmir in the past few days and meeting several party workers. “We request all those who came in contact with these two leaders to get themselves tested and to quarantine themselves,” Thakur said.