BJYM protests outside Farooq Abdullah's Jammu residence

Day after National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah’s Jammu residence was shown in the list of encroachments by the administration, a group of BJYM (BJP’s youth wing) activists Wednesday protested outside the house at Bathindi which triggered massive counter-protest.

However, prompt response by police defused the situation though the locals as well as National Conference supporters assembled and took out a protest march towards Makkah Masjid Chowk in reaction.

The police filed two FIRs, one against six members of BJYM and another against local protesters for unlawful assembly, said SDPO Narwal, Vikram.

People panicked after a strong police force was deployed in and around Bathindi to stop any entry into the residential area to avoid any untoward incident. The vehicles were checked and outsiders were not allowed to enter the area, according to the witnesses. When the police had protected entries in Bathindi, a group of BJYM workers from a lane made their entry and appeared near the residence of Dr. Farooq Abdullah and started shouting slogans.

It attracted attention of the locals and National Conference activists in the surrounding areas which led to tension in the area. However, police timely intervened and detained the BJYM leaders including their president and shifted them to the police station. The locals took out a protest march toward Makkah Masjid Chowk. However, the situation remained under control and peaceful.

This was the second protest outside Dr. Farooq Abdullah’s residence. Earlier, a demonstration was organised by the ABVP (BJP’s student wing) against the visit of PAGD leaders to Jammu.