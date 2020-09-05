Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 2:52 AM

Bodies of 2 Pulwama youths found in Gurez river

One of them was a militant: Police
Army soldiers and cops pose along with the bodies and the cache of arms in Gurez on Saturday.
Bodies of two youths were fished out from Kishanganga river in Gurez valley of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday.

An official said the bodies were recovered by the police and army from Kishanganga river in Malangam village of Tulail after being informed by the locals.

The official said that arms and ammunition were recovered along with the bodies from the river and that the possible cause of death of the duo was drowning in the river.

SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik, said one of the deceased, Sameer Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Yousuf Dar of Dogripora Pulwama, was a militant.

Reportedly Sameer was missing from his home from April 2018. He was a driver by profession when he left his home.

Another youth was identified as Nisar Ahmad Rather son of Aziz Ahmad Rather of Dadsara Tral in Pulwama district.

According to reports Rather was missing from his home from August 2019.

The bodies were taken to Sub District Hospital Gurez for postmortem, an official said. He said the bodies will be buried under the current protocol. For several months now, police have been denying the bodies of the militants to their families as their funerals attracted large crowds.

