Body of local militant retrieved from Budgam stream

The anti-militancy operation of security forces in Kawoosa Budgam ended after five days as the body of a militant was recovered from a stream on Friday.

Police identified the slain militant as Aqib Lone from Aglar, district Shopian, affiliated with LeT.

The body of a militant, police said, was recovered last night by security forces from Sukhnag Nallah. Police said the militant was injured during the encounter on 7 September. “The militant after receiving bullet injuries had jumped into Sukhnag Nallah in order to escape from the encounter site,” a police official said.

Police said the body shall be buried in Baramulla in north Kashmir and that his nearest family members shall be allowed to participate in the last rites at Baramulla.

For several months now, police have been denying the bodies of the militants to their families as their funerals attracted large crowds.

Meanwhile, police sources on Friday said that an operation against militants in Lolab forests and other areas along Line the Control in district Kupwara continued for the seventh consecutive day today.