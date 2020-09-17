Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
IDREES BUKHTIYAR
Uri,
UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 12:28 AM

Body of man shot dead on LoC returned to PaK

IDREES BUKHTIYAR
Uri,
UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 12:28 AM
GK Photo
GK Photo

The body of a 40-year-old man who was shot dead by Border Security Force in ‘No Man’s Land’ at the Line of Control in Uri Baramulla was on Thursday handed over to Pakistan Administered Kashmir (PaK) authorities, police said.

The slain was identified as Kamran Chak son of Mohammad Nazir, a resident of Bandi Sochian tehsil of district Hattian Bala in PAK.

Trending News
Representational Pic

1330 new cases take J&K covid-19 tally past 60000-mark

Representational Pic

Troops violated powers under AFSPA in July 18 Shopian operation: Army

Representational Pic

Six kg cocaine worth crores of rupees recovered in Baramulla, four persons held

File Image

India, Pakistan armies again target each other with mortars in north Kashmir's Gurez

Police had on Tuesday said that BSF shot dead one individual moving suspiciously near the fence at Dulanja village along LoC and ignoring verbal warnings. “The intruder came close to the fence, threw some papers and ran back, he was shot dead,” police had said.

Related News