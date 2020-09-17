Body of man shot dead on LoC returned to PaK

The body of a 40-year-old man who was shot dead by Border Security Force in ‘No Man’s Land’ at the Line of Control in Uri Baramulla was on Thursday handed over to Pakistan Administered Kashmir (PaK) authorities, police said.

The slain was identified as Kamran Chak son of Mohammad Nazir, a resident of Bandi Sochian tehsil of district Hattian Bala in PAK.

Police had on Tuesday said that BSF shot dead one individual moving suspiciously near the fence at Dulanja village along LoC and ignoring verbal warnings. “The intruder came close to the fence, threw some papers and ran back, he was shot dead,” police had said.