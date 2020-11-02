BOSE elucidates syllabus cut for 10-12th class annual exams

On their demand and for the convenience of the students, the J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) has elucidated the pattern to be followed in the question papers for the annual exam of the 10th to 12th classes to give effect to the syllabus relaxation.

A notification issued by director academics, BOSE, Dr Farooq Ahmad Peer states that the students have to attempt only 60 marks in the question paper, which shall be given 100 marks weightage.

“Earlier, a student had to attempt 70 percent marks but now the relaxation has been raised to 40 percent, so the student has to attempt only 60 percent marks,” Dr. Farooq Ahmad Peer said.

The syllabus relaxation has been announced for the students appearing in the ensuing annual regular class 10th, 11th and 12th examination of Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division.

The notification states that in the subjects consisting of theory and practical components, the concession will apply to only theory part. “In Physics, Chemistry and Biology which have a practical component of 30 marks and theory question paper of 70 marks, the student shall attempt 42 marks in theory i.e. (60% of 70 marks) only which shall be raised 100% proportionately i.e. 70 marks at the time of evaluation,” the notification reads.

The notification reads that this will be proportionately applicable in other subjects which have practical components.

“Further, for the question having internal choice with “OR”, the student will have to attempt only one of the questions and in case of multiple choice type questions (MCQs), each MCQ attempted by the candidate shall be marked individually,” the notification reads, adding that a candidate attempting 3 MCQs out of 10, will be awarded 3 out of 3, instead 3 out of 10.

The board has also advised the candidates that they can attempt any number of questions carrying 60 percent marks from the entire question paper.

“The students can attempt questions from any section of their choice and there shall be no binding to attempt the same from a particular section only,” the notification reads.

The students have been asked to read all other instructions provided in the question papers while attempting the questions.