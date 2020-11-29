BOSE employee first to be retired under new law

A class-IV employee of J&K Board of School Education has become the first instance of new retirement law being put into practice. The employee, Fayaz Ahmad Siraj – an orderly, has been prematurely retired from his services. The order has been issued by Chairperson JKBOSE, Veena Pandita.

In October, the government amended Article 226 (2) of the J&K Civil Service Regulations to enable it to retire an employee upon completion of 22 years of service or attaining 48 years of age. “The Chairperson is of the opinion that it is in the public interest to do so,” the order reads.

Referring to the powers conferred by Article 226(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Regulations, the BOSE has given a notice to Fayaz Ahmad Siraj who has completed 27 years of his service.

“The orderly having already completed 27 years service on 14-10-2020 shall retire from service w.e.f. forenoon of December 01 of 2020,” the order reads.

The victim was currently working in administration section of JKBOSE.

The employee has been allowed three months pay and allowances in lieu of three months notice.

Chairperson JKBOSE, Veena Pandita, refused to comment over the issue and whether the employee was involved in any fraud or embezzlement of funds.