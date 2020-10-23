BOSE notifies exam dates for 10th, 12th classes

The J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) Friday notified annual exam dates for 10th and 12th classes in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu.

As per the notification, the class 10th examination will commence from November 9 and culminate on November 27; class 12th from November 10 to December 9. The notification has put to rest the speculations on pre-ponement of these exams.

Meanwhile, Advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) K K Sharma said that “relaxation in attempting question papers has been increased to 40 percent. Students need to attempt only 60 percent marks which will be raised to 100 percent.”

He said the decision has been taken in interest of students.

Earlier, government had announced only 30 percent relaxation for students in attempting the question papers.

The candidates have been advised to wear face mask and adhere to social distancing norms.

“All the superintendents, heads of the institutions (inspector) of examination centers should ensure complete sanitization of desks, examination halls, rooms one day before the commencement of examination (sic),” the board notification reads.

The SOPs issued by the administration and health department should be strictly followed during the exams, it said.

“All the heads of the institutions shall ensure proper heating and lighting arrangements in the examination halls,” it reads.

The JKBOSE has stated that the examination centre allotted to the students will be specified on the admit card. “The examinees are advised to adhere strictly to the instructions given on the backside of the admit cards and bring the same on all days of examination for verification,” the notification reads.

It states that the external practical examination will be conducted by the respective affiliated academic institutions at their own level immediately after the termination of theory examination.

“The schools should submit the award rolls of internal and external practicals to the joint secretary secrecy JKBOSE by the end of December 2020,” it reads.