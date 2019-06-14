Both Govt, people responsible for flood threats: Mirwaiz Umar

Chairman of Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday expressed his serious concern over frequent flood threats in Kashmir and asked the administration to review its flood prevention plan by revisiting the Jhelum dredging policy and to restore all traditional flood spill channels.

Mirwaiz also urged the people to refrain from illegal construction of hotels, houses, seminaries and mosques on government land and along the banks of rivers and streams.

Addressing the Friday gathering at Jamia Masjid in old city here, Mirwaiz said, “Just two days of rainfall in the Valley punctures all claims of the administration because the flood threat looms large across the region and brings back the haunting memories of the deadly deluge of 2014.”

He said it was unfortunate that promises of a foolproof flood prevention plan by successive governments have turned out to be mere “lip service”.

“Though all past regimes failed to ensure a solid flood prevention plan, the present administration must take some serious measures so that Kashmir is saved from the floods,” he said.

He said in “today’s age of science and technology”, the administration must work out a concrete plan or and use technology to deal with the flood threat.

Mirwaiz said that Jhelum flood channel has an absorption capacity of only 4000 cusecs due to siltation.

“If proper dredging is done the capacity can increase to more than 30000 cusecs. But even the dredging plan was left midway,” he said.

“The blockade and encroachment of all flood channels that used to flush out the waters of Jhelum in times of flood threats were never restored. Therefore the result flood threat always looms large,” he said.

Mirwaiz said that not a single flood spill channel was constructed by any of the previous regimes.

He said despite being aware of vulnerability to floods, the successive regimes permitted constructions along flood channels and rivers.

“Major flood absorption bodies that include Gilsar, Khushal Sar, Anchar, Wular and Brari Nambal have more or less vanished and there is a mushrooming growth of illegal constructions while as successive regimes acted as mute spectators making Kashmir more vulnerable to catastrophe,” he said.

“Who gives permission for construction of hotels and residential houses in notified areas is a mystery,” he added.

Mirwaiz said while all previous regimes are responsible for their failures, the people of Kashmir can’t escape the blame.

“We need to introspect and identify our own mistakes. At many places locals have illegally occupied government land, streams, river banks and constructed hotels, houses, mosques, seminaries and even graveyards, adding to their own miseries during rains,” Mirwaiz said.

He said that illegal encroachment and constructions have to be stopped and people made to take responsibility for their actions.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz paid rich tributes to veteran journalist and writer Syed Shujaat Bukhari who was killed along with his two guards on 14 June last year. He said Bukhari was a bold and brave journalist besides a great sympathizer of Kashmiri people and a good human being who was snatched from Kashmiris during Iftaar time outside his office. Mirwaiz prayed for peace to the departed soul.