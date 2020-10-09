Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
UPDATED: October 9, 2020, 11:43 PM

Boy injured in firing

A boy was shot at and injured by unknown gunmen in Letpora area of Pulwama district Friday evening.

According to reports, heated arguments on some matter took place between locals of Letpora village and some unknown gunmen who were in a car.

The gunmen in order to disperse the residents fired and one 16-year old boy was hit in the right arm. However he has sustained minor injury.

He has been identified as Khushdil Gulzar, son of Gulzar Ahmad Dar, a resident of Letpora.  He was immediately rushed to Pampore hospital wherefrom he has been discharged after treatment.

Police registered a case in this regard.

However the cause of heated arguments and firing in the village could not be ascertained immediately.

