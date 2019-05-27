Boy killed, another injured in mysterious Gurez blast

A teenage boy was killed and another injured in a mysterious blast at Bagtore area of Gurez in north Kahsmir’sBandipora district Monday afternoon.

An official said the deceased was identified as AmjadMapnoo, 16, son of Sultan Mapnoo and the injured as Ishtiyaq Ahmad Lone son of GhulamRasool. “The injured has head and abdomen trauma and was shifted to sub-district hospital Dawar,” the official said.

He said both the boys were playing in a nearby forest area in Chuntiwari village of Bagtore tehsil at around 4:30 pm when the mysterious blast happened.

A doctor posted at SDH Dawar said the injured is in a critical condition and he would be referred to SKIMS Soura for specialized treatment.

A senior police official said they are verifying the details about the incident.