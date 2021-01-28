Front Page, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV, GK News Network
Poonch/Rajouri,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 12:18 AM

Boy wounded in LoC shelling |2 siblings injured in mysterious explosion

SUMIT BHARGAV, GK News Network
Poonch/Rajouri,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 12:18 AM
File Photo
File Photo

A teenage boy was injured in ceasefire violation on Line of Control in Shahpur area of Poonch district. He was identified as Mohammad Ikhlaq, 14, son of Farooq Ahmed of Shahpur Poonch.

Officials said that Pakistan violated ceasefire in the area of Shahpur on Thursday evening and the boy received splinter injuries at arm and leg near his house. “The injured was shifted to Poonch hospital and is under treatment,” DSP Headquarter Poonch, Mudassir Hussain said.

Trending News
File Pic

One-way traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Representational Image

30,000 KP's applied for over 2,000 posts under PM package: Officials

GK Photo

CRPF vehicle damaged in fire incident on Srinagar's Gupkar road, no injury reported

Representational Pic

Raj Kumar Katoch posted as Secy JKPSC; Naseem Javid Choudhary Director Tourism Jammu

He said that firing and shelling were going on in the area when last reports poured in.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy and his sister got injured in a mysterious explosion in Sehar village along LoC in Nowshera sub division of Rajouri district.

The incident happened on Thursday at around 7PM.

Latest News
File Pic

One-way traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Representational Image

30,000 KP's applied for over 2,000 posts under PM package: Officials

Image for representational purpose only [File]

J-K govt issues over 6 lakh golden cards of health insurance scheme within 1 month

GK Photo

CRPF vehicle damaged in fire incident on Srinagar's Gupkar road, no injury reported

Officials said that Rohit Chowdhary, 13, son of Puran Chand and his nine-year-old sister Arti Chowdhary were brought in sub district hospital Nowshera with multiple injuries.

“The duo was administered medical aid in Nowshera sub district hospital and both have now been referred to Jammu Government Medical College,” officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Sukhdev Singh Sambyal said that the injured siblings have been referred to Jammu for specialised treatment. He said the boy was in critical condition.

He said the exact cause of injuries to the siblings was not “fully clear” but their family had said that it was an anti-personnel landmine explosion. “We have sent a team of police to the spot for investigation,” the ADC Nowshera said.

Related News