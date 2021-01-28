Boy wounded in LoC shelling |2 siblings injured in mysterious explosion

A teenage boy was injured in ceasefire violation on Line of Control in Shahpur area of Poonch district. He was identified as Mohammad Ikhlaq, 14, son of Farooq Ahmed of Shahpur Poonch.

Officials said that Pakistan violated ceasefire in the area of Shahpur on Thursday evening and the boy received splinter injuries at arm and leg near his house. “The injured was shifted to Poonch hospital and is under treatment,” DSP Headquarter Poonch, Mudassir Hussain said.

He said that firing and shelling were going on in the area when last reports poured in.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy and his sister got injured in a mysterious explosion in Sehar village along LoC in Nowshera sub division of Rajouri district.

The incident happened on Thursday at around 7PM.

Officials said that Rohit Chowdhary, 13, son of Puran Chand and his nine-year-old sister Arti Chowdhary were brought in sub district hospital Nowshera with multiple injuries.

“The duo was administered medical aid in Nowshera sub district hospital and both have now been referred to Jammu Government Medical College,” officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Sukhdev Singh Sambyal said that the injured siblings have been referred to Jammu for specialised treatment. He said the boy was in critical condition.

He said the exact cause of injuries to the siblings was not “fully clear” but their family had said that it was an anti-personnel landmine explosion. “We have sent a team of police to the spot for investigation,” the ADC Nowshera said.