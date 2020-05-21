BR Sharma appointed as chairman PSC

Lt Governor Girish Chander Murmu has appointed retired IAS officer BR Sharma as chairman J&K Public Service Commission (PSC).

A notification issued in this regard by General Administration Department reads: “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 93 of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, and S.O. 3937 (E) of October 31, 2019, read with order issued in terms of sub clause (i) of clause (c) of the proclamation issued by the President October 31, 2019, the Lt Governor Grish Chander Murmu is pleased to appoint retired IAS BR Sharma as Chairman, Public Service Commission for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”

As per the notification, Sharma will hold the position till he attains the age of 62 years and his appointment will take effect from the date he assumes the office.

Interestingly, the GAD “had issued order of Sharma as chairman PSC in the first week of May. However, the order was removed from the website of the GAD”.

Born in Kathua district of Jammu, Sharma joined IAS in 1984 and was allotted J&K cadre.

During his 35 years of career, Sharma has served J&K and the Central Government on various positions.

He also served J&K as Chief Secretary during PDP-BJP government and then proceeded on deputation to Central Government.

Post Graduate in Political Science from the University of Jammu, Sharma did MBA from Australian National University, Australia.

Sharma served as chairman Staff Selection Commission (SSC) last year. Post retirement on April 30, 2020, “he was re-employed as SSC chairman for two more years till 2022.”