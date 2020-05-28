Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 29, 2020, 12:26 AM

BR Sharma takes oath as Chairman JKPSC

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 29, 2020, 12:26 AM

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu today administered oath to the newly appointed Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, B.R. Sharma, at the Raj Bhavan.

Sharma, a retired IAS Officer, has served as the Chairman, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) before the present appointment.

Trending News

2 militant associates arrested in Kupwara: Police

DC Budgam reviews pandemic situation

Greater Kashmir

J&K gears up to rollout Padhna Likhna Abhiyan to educate adults

NC grieved over deaths, losses due to inclement weather

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department; Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Achal Sethi, Secretary to Government, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs and senior officers, besides family members of the newly appointed Chairman attended the swearing-in-ceremony.

Related News