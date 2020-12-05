Brace for snow from Monday

The Meteorological Department has predicted inclement weather between Monday and Tuesday, during which there is possibility of light to moderate snowfall in the plains and heavy snowfall at isolated places in the higher reaches of the Valley.

The MeT has predicted another wet spell between December 12 and 13.

In its latest weather forecast, Director MeT, Sonam Lotus said the weather was likely to remain mainly dry till Sunday evening. However, Lotus said there was possibility of snowfall, rains from Monday as an active Western Disturbance was approaching Jammu and Kashmir.

“As expected earlier there is >90% chances of moderate snowfall (with isolated heavy fall) during 7-8th December (sic),” the weather forecast said.

Lotus said on higher reaches of J&K and Ladakh like Gulmarg, Zojila, Banihal-Ramban Top, there could be isolated heavy snowfall between Monday and Tuesday. “This spell of snowfall may lead to disruption of traffic on Zojila, Mugal Road, etc,” it said.

“This system is likely to give more snowfall on northern parts of Kashmir, Drass-Sonmarg axis. Plains of J&K and Zanskar, Drass, etc, are likely to get light snowfall, rain,” the weather forecast said.

The minimum temperature in summer capital Srinagar on Friday night was recorded at 1.7 degrees Celsius, while ski-resort Gulmarg recorded minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Saturday told Greater Kashmir that a “snow clearance action plan” had been chalked-out by the administration.

Pole said that in case of heavy snowfall “clearance of snow from the roads and restoration of power supply will be the top priority”.

Various departments including the Mechanical Engineering, Roads and Buildings, and Border Roads Organisation and various civic bodies were geared up for snow clearance on a total 6817 kilometre road length in the Valley, he said.

Pole said that more than 250 snow clearance machines were available, while the BRO had also formulated an action plan for snow clearance on the 423 km road length falling under it, including 34 kilometres stretch between the Jawahar Tunnel and Qazigund.

He said that 600 villages across 9 districts of the Valley had been identified by the administration where “usually restoration of power supply after a heavy snowfall takes more than 48 hours”.

He said buffer stock of transformers was being kept ready in case of any major faults in these villages. “Provisions were put in place so that in case of a heavy snowfall in days to come, we can restore power supply in these villages within 48 hours,” Pole said.