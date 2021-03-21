Brick prices go sky-high

The steep hike in brick prices has hit housing sector in Kashmir even as the government has registered cases against many erring kiln owners.

A truckload of bricks at present is being sold at Rs 28,000 to Rs 34,000 in Kashmir, while the government approved rate is Rs 21000 excluding transportation. A truckload contains 3000 bricks.

“Government has failed to check the arbitrary hike in brick prices and it is the common people who are suffering. Even some people are delaying constructions due to arbitrarily hike in brick prices,” Ajaz Ahmad, who is constructing a house in Soura, area.

The hike in brick prices has increased the construction costs sharply, said Bashir Ahmad, a consumer, adding that the government must act against violators.

However, after the complaints pouring in from across the Kashmir division, the administration has taken action. “Acting upon the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Budgam, the Tehsildars of district Budgam today conducted a surprise visit of various brick kiln units operating in the district which were allegedly selling bricks at exorbitant rates,” an official statement said. The Tehsildars had set up teams and were accompanied by Naib Tehsildars and police officials.

Pertinent to mention here that DC Budgam vide his office order No. DCB/Brick Kilns/2020/54, dated 21.08.2020 has fixed Rs 21000 rate per 3000 bricks including all taxes except transportation.

The team while inspecting and recording statements of complainants “came to conclusion that some brick kiln owners at Beerwah were found involved in overcharging and selling bricks at exorbitant rates, thus violating orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner Budgam”.

The Tehsildars imposed penalty on spot against the violators, seized 3 vehicles and said that strict action as per law shall follow, the statement said.

Similar surprise inspections were carried out in Tehsil Budgam and Chadoora by concerned Tehsildars. Tehsildar Budgam also issued an official order under which every brick kiln operating in tehsil Budgam has to compulsorily publish government approved rate list at brick kiln locations, refrain from overcharging and sale of sub standard material.

“Speaking on the occasion, DC Budgam categorically said that no brick kiln owner shall be permitted to overcharging at exorbitant rates. He appealed to the general public to approach his office to register complaints if any, against those brick kiln owners who are violating government approved rates,” it said.