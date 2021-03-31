Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 1:11 AM

BRO driver dies in Zojila avalanche

Representational Photo

A Border Roads Organisation (BRO) driver got buried under a snow avalanche near Zojila pass on the Srinagar-Leh highway in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

Sources said that deceased, identified as Ghulam Rasool Bhat, a resident of Gagengar Sonamarg, who was working as a driver with the BRO died after he got buried under a snow avalanche on Wednesday evening. Soon after the incident a rescue operation was launched by police and Beacon to retrieve the body.

An official said that the body was retrieved from the snow and medico formalities will be completed on Thursday.

