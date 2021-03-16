Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
BSF kills Pakistani national on Ramgarh border

Border Security Force (BSF) today killed an unidentified Pakistani national inside 1.5 km from the International Border in Samba district’s Ramgarh, officials said.

Officials said that the BSF personnel of 176 Battalion deployed at border out post (BOP) Mallu Chak falling under police station Ramgarh in Samba noticed a Pakistani national.

“The unidentified Pak national was noticed near BOP Mallu Chak by the BSF troops. Despite several warnings by the BSF personnel, the person did not stop, proceeding further into the territory,” said an official.

He said that the BSF personnel opened fire on him and he was killed on the spot.

“The troops found Rs 200 in Pakistani currency in his pocket,” the official said.

The official said that the slain Pakistani national seemed to be mentally unstable.

