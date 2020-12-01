Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
JAVED IQBAL, SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: December 2, 2020, 12:20 AM

BSF officer killed in Pak firing in Rajouri

JAVED IQBAL, SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: December 2, 2020, 12:20 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A Border Security Force officer was killed in Pakistani firing on the Line of Control in Tarkundi area of Rajouri on Tuesday whereas area of Baba Khori of Nowshera sector was also rattled with heavy Pak shelling.

The Jammu based spokesman of BSF in a statement said that Pakistan Army restored to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rajouri in which BSF Sub-Inspector Paotinsat Guite got injured and succumbed later on.

Trending News
[Image for representational purpose only]. Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Minimum temperatures dip below zero in Kashmir, Ladakh

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

Students in dilemma as B.Ed, ICMR JRF test dates clash

Representational Photo

Minor boy who went missing last evening found dead in Budgam

Greater Kashmir

Apex Body Leh visiting Kargil today

“Officer was deployed at a forward post of BSF on LoC and attained martyrdom while displaying conspicuous act of bravery in not only retaliating to the enemy fire but also  saved many of his colleagues’ lives,” the BSF spokesman said.

The body of the officer will be sent by air to Imphal and then to his native village Maphoukuki, District Senapati, in Manipur.

Meanwhile, ceasefire violation also took place on the LoC in Nowshera’s Baba Khori sector.

Latest News
Representational Photo. Source: Flickr

UK first country to approve Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine, rollout in days

Representational Image

NATO Secy Gen reiterates call for Afghan ceasefire

Representational Photo

Suspected drug peddler held with 75 kg of poppy seeds in J-K

Representational Photo

Global Covid-19 cases top 63.8mn: Johns Hopkins

“Pak army violated ceasefire on LoC in Baba Khori at around 08:15 AM and continued heavy shelling and firing with small arms for over three hours during which the entire LoC area of Baba Khori and villages including Manpur, Dhanaka got affected,” a police official said.

Related News