BSF officer killed in Pak firing in Rajouri

A Border Security Force officer was killed in Pakistani firing on the Line of Control in Tarkundi area of Rajouri on Tuesday whereas area of Baba Khori of Nowshera sector was also rattled with heavy Pak shelling.

The Jammu based spokesman of BSF in a statement said that Pakistan Army restored to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rajouri in which BSF Sub-Inspector Paotinsat Guite got injured and succumbed later on.

“Officer was deployed at a forward post of BSF on LoC and attained martyrdom while displaying conspicuous act of bravery in not only retaliating to the enemy fire but also saved many of his colleagues’ lives,” the BSF spokesman said.

The body of the officer will be sent by air to Imphal and then to his native village Maphoukuki, District Senapati, in Manipur.

Meanwhile, ceasefire violation also took place on the LoC in Nowshera’s Baba Khori sector.

“Pak army violated ceasefire on LoC in Baba Khori at around 08:15 AM and continued heavy shelling and firing with small arms for over three hours during which the entire LoC area of Baba Khori and villages including Manpur, Dhanaka got affected,” a police official said.