Border Security Force (BSF) today shot down a hexacopter drone carrying weapons in Hiranagar Sector of International Border. “The drone was inside Indian territory and troops shot it down,” IG Border Security Force, NS Jamwal, said.

“From the downed drone, we seized a US-made M4 semi-automatic weapon, 60 rounds, two magazines and seven grenades,” he said. The officer said the copter had to return to Pakistan after delivering the weapons.