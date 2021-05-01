Burglars steal donation box from shrine

Burglars stole a donation box from a shrine in Rahmoo area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Locals said that taking advantage of the covid lockdown, the burglars broke into the shrine of Hazrat Sayed Mohammad Qasim (RA) and decamped with the donation box.

The locals while expressing shock over the incident appealed to the district authorities to look into the matter and arrest the culprit.

Most of the shrines and other important places remain deserted due to coronavirus and lockdown.

SDC Pulwama Baseer ul Haq told Greater Kashmir that he will look into the matter.