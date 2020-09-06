Burglars take family hostage, loot cash, jewellery

A Pampore family in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district has alleged that thieves entered their house on Saturday evening, held them hostage and decamped with cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees.

Pampore police has registered an FIR on the complaint of the family alleging that they were looted by the thieves who were wielding sharp edged weapons.

The incident created panic in the area.

The FIR has been registered in Police Station Pampore vide number 73/2020 under sections 395 and 425 IPC and investigation has been taken up, police said.

Police said that family of one Shabir Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat of Kurencho Pampore lodged a complaint with it alleging that a group of four people entered their house on Saturday evening and threatened them with sharp edged weapons.

Police said that the incident was reported to them at around 11 pm and FIR was subsequently registered

“They took cash and jewellery worth Rs 20 lake,” the family in the complaint said, adding that they were held hostage by the thieves.

Shabir said that when he returned in the evening to his home, thieves had already entered his house. “When I opened the gate of my house, they pounced upon me, threatened me and looted cash and jewellery (from the house),” he said. “My entire family is in shock.”

He said that prior to his returning to home, the thieves had taken tea in his house. “The family was kept hostage and house was ransacked by them,” Shabir said.

He said that police team arrived at the house and took the stock of situation. “They took assured me thorough investigations,” he said, alleging that the thieves were looking non-locals.

The incident has created panic in the area and surroundings as the video of the family narrating the ordeal went viral.