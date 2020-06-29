Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 30, 2020, 12:25 AM

Businessman Mubeen Shah booked for 'sedition'

Representational Pic
Representational Pic

J&K police has booked businessman Mubeen Shah under sedition charges for his Facebook post.

Shah with dual citizenship is presently living in Malaysia. He was earlier detained in August last year under Public Safety Act and was later released in December. Shah runs handicraft business from Malaysia and has an extended family and business associations in Kashmir.

Police said that case has been registered in Police Station Ramnunshi Bagh.

In his Facebook post, Shah asked the people “to put a collective fight against settler-colonialism”.

“I know they have booked me and registered an FIR against me. My lawyers will look into it but I will not desist from writing what I feel is the truth…” he wrote on his Facebook page.

