BVR Subrahmanyam appointed OSD in Union Commerce Ministry

SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
May 28, 2021

File photo of BVR Subrahmanyam
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) today approved the appointment of Chief Secretary J&K, BVR Subrahmanyam, as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Union Commerce Ministry. He will succeed Secretary Commerce, Anup Wadhawan, following his retirement on June 30, 2021.

“The ACC has approved his appointment as Secretary, Department of Commerce, upon superannuation of Anup Wadhawan, IAS (UK: 85), Secretary, Department of Commerce on 30.06.2021,” reads an order issued by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet.

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Subrahmanyam is a Chhattisgarh cadre IAS officer. He was appointed as Chief Secretary of J&K on June 20, 2018, following the collapse of PDP-BJP alliance Government.

He had replaced BB Vyas as Chief Secretary of J&K.

During his tenure, J&K witnessed transition from a State into a Union Territory and removal of Articles 370 and 35-A.

