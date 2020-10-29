Can't sit silent watching loot of our land, resources: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday accused the central government of “looting the land and resources of Jammu and Kashmir” by passing new laws, asserting that the political leadership will “not sit back silent.”

“By passing new laws, the Government of India is only keen on handing over the land of J&K and Ladakh to big corporates of the country. It (GoI) doesn’t care about the people of this region. They want to loot our land and resources,” said Mufti while addressing a press conference at her Gupkar residence.

Mufti accused the government of “flawed policies” saying these “anti-people laws were now getting exposed in front of people in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.”

“Neither can journalists nor civil society and politicians raise their voice in Jammu and Kashmir now. J&K has been converted into a jail. Even the people from Ladakh and Jammu province are now able to realise the reason behind the Gupkar Declaration aiming to restore Article 370 in J&K,” Mufti said.

The former J&K chief minister said people of the Valley, Jammu and Ladakh must remain united “to ensure that the Government of India does not loot away the precious resources of this region.”

“No one is able to speak here today. People in Ladakh protested and they were airlifted to Delhi for a dialogue but what is being done here now is unacceptable,” Mufti said. Mufti also opposed the recent decision of the government which has made a provision to retire government employees after a service of 22 years or at the age of 48 years.

Mufti alleged that the Centre has “no love for the Kashmiris but only for its resources.”

“It is not a big deal to show your might here. It is better to show this power to China and drag them out of Ladakh where they martyred our soldiers. First drag the Chinese out of Ladakh and then show your might to people here,” Mufti said. She said the Government of India abrogated Article 370 in an “unconstitutional and undemocratic way,” adding that a “fight has been put for its restoration.”