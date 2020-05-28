Car bomb detected, diffused in Pulwama

Police on Thursday said they averted a major militant attack by detecting and defusing a car bomb in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The IED fitted in the car was detected in Ayangund village of Pulwama district during wee hours today. The bomb disposal squad reached the spot and later the IED was defused at about 9 am, police said.

The video of the controlled blast captured by a drone camera was shared on media platforms.

The blast was so huge that windows, doors and roofs of several houses in the vicinity were damaged.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said, “It seems that militants had planned last year’s Pulwama type attack again in the same district but forces have averted it.”

According to a police official, following inputs police, army and CRPF launched search operation in Shajimarg area and laid naka also during night.

“A party tried to stop a Santro car but the driver did not stop. The forces fired some rounds but taking advantage of darkness the militants escaped in the Santro car. However as the cordon was laid in whole area, the car was left near Ayangund, carrying huge IED weighing about 45 kilograms. The militants escaped,” the police officer said.

He said that the car was carrying a fake number.