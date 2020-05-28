Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: May 29, 2020, 12:32 AM

Car bomb detected, diffused in Pulwama

Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: May 29, 2020, 12:32 AM

Police on Thursday said they averted a major militant attack by detecting and defusing a car bomb in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The IED fitted in the car was detected in Ayangund village of Pulwama district during wee hours today. The bomb disposal squad reached the spot and later the IED was defused at about 9 am, police said.

Trending News

2 militant associates arrested in Kupwara: Police

DC Budgam reviews pandemic situation

Greater Kashmir

J&K gears up to rollout Padhna Likhna Abhiyan to educate adults

NC grieved over deaths, losses due to inclement weather

The video of the controlled blast captured by a drone camera was shared on media platforms.

The blast was so huge that windows, doors and roofs of several houses in the vicinity were damaged.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said, “It seems that militants had planned last year’s Pulwama type attack again in the same district but forces have averted it.”

Latest News

ITBP cop dies due to cardiac arrest in J&K's Rajouri

File Photo: Habib Naqash /GK

20 more positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Ladakh

Transgenders to get Rs 1000 per month pension

'No oral test for posts up to pay level 5'

According to a police official, following inputs police, army and CRPF launched search operation in Shajimarg area and laid naka also during night.

“A party tried to stop a Santro car but the driver did not stop. The forces fired some rounds but taking advantage of darkness the militants escaped in the Santro car. However as the cordon was laid in whole area, the car was left near Ayangund, carrying huge IED weighing about 45 kilograms. The militants escaped,”  the police officer said.

He said that the car was carrying a fake number.

Related News