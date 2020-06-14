Cases cross 5000 mark in J&K

The total of COVID19 cases recorded in J&K crossed 5000 mark with 163 new positives on Sunday and stood at 5041. Official figures reveal 47 percent of these have recovered and 1.1 percent have died.

The cases in J&K reached 5000 mark roughly 14 days after 2500 mark was reached (31 May). The case doubling time of 14 days is faster than all-India average of 17.4 days currently. Of the 5041 cases in J&K, 2389 have recovered – 47 percent of the total.

A little over 1.1 percent of those found to be infected have lost life to COVID19 in J&K. The number of deaths stood at 59 on Sunday, when this report was filed.

A major chunk of cases – 3878, have been reported from Kashmir division, while 52 fatalities have also been reported from this division. 135 of the 163 cases confirmed on Sunday were from Kashmir division.

In the Kashmir division, the highest number of patients today were reported from Shopian district, which had 45 cases. The district, which has reported a cumulative total of 538 cases till date, currently has 239 active cases. Although Shopian had a low number of returnees (from outside UT) testing positive, only 31 till date, it has had high number of contacts of known cases positive – 515, the highest among all districts. On Sunday, barring two, all new cases in Shopian were contacts of previously confirmed cases. A traffic policeman and an admitted patient from the district also tested positive.

Pulwama district had a jump of 33 cases, taking the total reported cases from the district to 245. While the majority of the new cases are contacts of previous cases, history of contact of three cases was unknown and being ascertained, health department said. Two policemen, a service provider and a patient admitted for treatment are also among new cases.

Kulgam, the worst affected district by COVID19 in terms of number of cases as well as population distribution of cases had 16 new positives added to it. The total number of cases in Kulgam reached 631 on Sunday. The new cases include 10 people from Uranhall area, where many COVID19 cases were confirmed from an army camp. It also includes two pregnant women and a traveler returning to the UT.

Srinagar district had 10 new cases, three of these returning from outside J&K. It includes a doctor working at SKIMS and a biomedical engineer. Two people who self reported symptoms to hospitals have also tested positive.

Budgam had 11 new cases, including two travelers.

No new case was reported from Ganderbal district today, which is the lowest case load district in Kashmir division. Only 61 cases have been reported from Ganderbal till date, 11 of these travelers.

In Jammu division, 28 cases came to fore, 25 of these travelers returning from outside. Of these, Ramban had 7 cases, Doda 6, Jammu 5, Kathua 4, Udhampur 2 and Rajouri 1.