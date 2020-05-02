Cases in J&K reach 666

J&K reported 25 new cases of COVID19 today taking the total confirmed cases of the viral illness to 666. Srinagar contributed 15 cases to today’s tally, highest single day rise for the district.

Srinagar crossed 100 mark of COVID19 cases on Saturday, the total reaching 105. According to official reports, 13 of these are contacts of the deceased COVID19 positive Srinagar woman. Five of the new cases are from a family known to one of the sons of the deceased. Eight others are close contacts of this 80 year old who lost life to the viral illness on 28 April. Among them, four are female children aged 2, 4, 5 and 8 years old and one is an elderly 70 year old man.

A healthcare worker who had proceeded on sick leave has also tested positive. The worker is employed with GMC Srinagar as nursing orderly. He was living in an accommodation at Solina.

A resident of Narwara Srinagar who had “sneaked in” to Kashmir from outside J&K on 25 April and had been “reported” is also among the new cases from Srinagar. The person, a health official said, had arrived without permission in a goods carrier.

Anantnag had a breather today with only four samples testing positive from the district. Two of these were male children aged 3 and 6 years and one a pregnant female who delivered at Lal Ded Hospital today.

Dr Farhat Jabeen, HoD Gynaecology and Obstetrics at GMC Srinagar said the patient had not revealed her residence from red zone. “There was some confusion in sample records,” she said.

Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said 19 samples tested positive at CD Hospital lab in the past 24 hours, including 15 from Srinagar and four from Anantnag. He said 470 tests had been carried out at the lab.

Dr Khan said about 40 contacts of the deceased woman are being tested. “All of her contacts are under quarantine,” he said.

One of the patients from Anantnag admitted at Super Specialty Hospital here that tested positive on Friday necessitated quarantine of medical staff. “11 staff members have been put under administrative quarantine due to their exposure to the patient,” Dr Khan said. He said some more employees had been put under home quarantine.

District Shopian had three positives cases from Herpora village today. The new cases include an 11 year old girl.

Baramulla district too had three new cases. Two of these are from Kanli Bagh while one is from Ichloo Tangmarg.

Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS, said 610 samples had been tested at the VRDL lab of the institute of which six (from Shopian and Baramulla) tested positive.

With the new cases, the number of red zones in Kashmir rose to 109. Pulwama district has had a jump in red zone areas due to new cases detected on Friday. The number of red zones in this district stood at 22 on Saturday, equal to that of Srinagar and highest among all districts.

Herpora Shopian is the largest hotspot in Kashmir and has so far 47 COVID19 cases.

Information bulletin issued by J&K Government said seven people were declared recovered of the viral infection today.

The toll of COVID19 has reached 666 in J&K, of which 606 are in Kashmir division.