Cases jump to 16,513 in Jammu division

The number of covid19 positive cases in Jammu division has reached to 16,513 and 143 persons including a 4-year old boy have died due to it since the outbreak of pandemic. The total number of active cases has reached to 8577.

The positive cases increased in the division after random and targeted sampling was started by the administration.

Most of the positive cases have surfaced from Jammu district where 7947 people have been found infected by the virus, followed by Udhampur with 1398 cases, Rajouri 1364, and Kathua 1285, till date.

Samba district has reported 1037 cases, Ramban 794, Doda 732, Poonch 821, Reasi 570, and Kishtwar 565 cases. Interestingly, Ramban district which has been categorized as red-zone has reported 31 positive cases today and all of them are locals, whereas Doda and Kishtwar districts have been categorized as green-zones.

Today alone, Samba witnessed spike of 58 cases, Poonch 93, Ramban 31, Doda 67, Reasi 33 and Kishtwar 78. Most of the infected persons are locals. The division has reported six covid infected deaths including four in Jammu.

Meanwhile, six covid19 deaths were reported in Jammu today. Among the dead included a four-year-old boy who was brought for treatment to the GMC Jammu Hospital. The body had fallen from the rooftop of their house in Janipur while he was playing there.

“The minor was rushed to the Government Sarwal Hospital from where he was shifted to the GMC Jammu Hospital as he had suffered head injury,” the parents said.

He, however, tested positive for covid-19 in the hospital and was shifted to the respective ward for further treatment.

His condition deteriorated and he finally succumbed which triggered a massive protest demonstration by the family and relatives.

Contesting claims of the authorities, the family claimed that their son was not infected and alleged negligence by the doctors.

Later, the civil administration and the local police pacified the situation.

A 60-year-old from Sunderbani in Rajouri, a 65-year-old from Balshama village in Rajouri, a 27-year-old from Bardal Khurd in Akhnoor died in GMC due to covid-19.

A 58-year-old died during treatment due to covid-19 infection, and a 45 year-old man from New Plot who had tested positive collapsed in the GMC Jammu.