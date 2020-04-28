Cases on steady decline in Srinagar

Even as an over 80-year-old woman from Rainawari in summer capital Srinagar succumbed to covid19 on Tuesday, the city has of late begun to witness a steady decline in the number of coronavirus cases.

For the last two weeks, recovery rate of positive patients in Srinagar has been quite encouraging sources said. The total number of covid-19 positive cases recorded in Srinagar till today was 86 out of which 50 persons have recovered while 34 remain to be active cases.

The two covid19 deaths in the summer capital included that of a 65-year old man from uptown Srinagar who passed away last month, and an over 80-year old woman from Rainawari, who passed away on Tuesday.

As per officials, apart from contact tracing, aggressive testing has helped Srinagar to fight covid19. “We have 3 mobile testing units which can visit the house of a person whose sample needs to be taken for testing. One mobile testing unit is dedicated for expecting women. Besides, 40 static mobile testing booths have been set-up in many of the red zones of Srinagar,” Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary told Greater Kashmir.

Choudhary said that 19,000 families in red zones in Srinagar have been surveyed under the door-to-door health audit of the government so far.

“The Information Technology has been of a great use in fight against Covid-19,” the DC Srinagar said.

Earlier this month, Srinagar was shortlisted by Government of India among 16 districts across the country for sharing “best practices” to contain covid-19.

Choudhary said a dedicated covid-19 call centre with 20 operators has also proved to be helpful in receiving distress calls and for contact tracing as well. “Out of the total positive cases in Srinagar, 19 are from Kerala and Delhi. We might have a high tally of total number of cases but continue to be among best practice cities,” Choudhary said.

“More than 800 (J&K) people from Delhi hotspot were tracked in Srinagar and quarantined. Our control rooms tracked 889 persons whose travel history was either hidden or wrongly provided. We kept almost 10,000 persons under surveillance and 2,500 under administrative quarantine which has helped to keep a check on Covid-19,” Choudhary said.

From overall panic to drop in cases:

On March 18, soon after news about Valley’s first Covid-19 case became public, people in the summer capital Srinagar became panicky. The reason being that a 67-year old Saudi Arabia returned woman belonging to downtown Srinagar had tested positive.

Just six days later, a 65-year old man from uptown Srinagar became Kashmir’s first to succumb to the deadly pandemic at the Chest Disease hospital. Thereafter, the number of positive cases went on adding up.

On April 8, the city witnessed its single highest number of daily cases as 15 persons tested positive. The spurt in the numbers put the Srinagar civil and police administration in a huddle.

The spike in cases led to formation of 18 red zones including Zadibal, Chattabal,Bemina, Hyderpora, Jawahar Nagar, Eidgah, Lal Bazar, Lasjan, Khayam, Natipora, Nishat, Nowshehra, SR Gunj, Khanyar and Hazratbal, etc.

The strict lockdown, however, had its positive impact on the ground.