Cases rise unabated, 357 new positives take total to 10513

No abate in COVID19 was seen in J&K while 357 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, the cumulative count of the viral illness cases here reaching 10513. While 45 of the new cases on Sunday were sampled while they returned from outside, 327 were either contacts or sampled randomly. Kashmir division had 295 cases. These included 22 personnel from various security forces’ establishments and contacts of known cases from various areas.

While there are 4355 active cases in the UT currently, J&K Government’s COVID19 bulletin said 5979 people had recovered from the viral infection. Till date, 452455 tests have been carried out in J&K, 10513 of these testing positive.

Srinagar continued to top the districts in J&K in terms of the new case. 97 cases were confirmed in the district today. A health official said two red zones were added to Srinagar on Sunday. The district has the second highest number of red zones. As per official information, 130 areas were demarcated as Red Zones in Srinagar as on 12 July.

Anantnag district has 142 Red Zones, the highest in J&K. 633 areas in the UT have been marked Red, based on the new cases of COVID19, who are yet to recover from the viral infection.

J&K Government has re-imposed lockdown in Srinagar and many other parts of Kashmir. Srinagar had 1708 cases of COVID19 till Sunday, 1145 of them active and 519 recovered. 44 deaths have taken place in the district due to COVID19 as on 12 July evening.

Ganderbal, which till now had reported only 161 cases till Saturday had a jump to 201 cases with the addition of 40 fresh positives. 14 of these were from Fatehpora Ganderbal, while 21 were from Warpoh area. There are only 10 Red Zones in the district. Ganderbal continues to remain the lowest prevalence district in Kashmir.

Baramulla had 31 new cases, the total in the district reaching 1319, the second highest in J&K. The district has 742 active cases and 63 Red Zones.

Kupwara reported 25 new cases, the district’s total 771 till date. 239 of these cases were those who returned from outside, second highest in Kashmir.

In other districts, the number of cases confirmed on Sunday was Budgam and Bandipora 29 each, Kulgam and Shopian 13 each, Pulwama 11 and Anantnag 5.

In Jammu division, out of 62 cases, 42 were travelers sampled on their return.