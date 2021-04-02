Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 3, 2021, 12:52 AM

Cases surge in Jammu district

Inbound passengers undergo COVID testing at Jammu Railway Station — Mir Imran/GK

Health department officials have cautioned people to observe Covid19 appropriate behaviour as cases are surging in Jammu.

“In the month of February we had 264 cases, and in March the cases increased to 654,” said a senior official in the health department.

The official said that if the Covid appropriate behaviour is not adopted by the people and some restrictions are not imposed, this may further contribute to the increase of the cases by May.

He said that 211 foreign travelers have reached Jammu from November 2020 up to April 2. They all were tested and only one positive case was detected.

Yesterday, over 5000 travelers reached Jammu by train from different parts of the country and 8 of them tested positive during Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), the official added quoting the official figures.

In Jammu District, he said, they have conducted over 8000 tests in a single day including 4500 samples in Jammu Railway Station and 600 samples of RT-PCR.

The Jammu division recorded 96 cases on Friday including 62 in Jammu, 1 in Udhampur, 7 in Rajouri, 6 in Doda, 14 in Kathua, 3 in Samba and 3 in Ramban.

Of 62 positive cases in Jammu, 14 were travelers.

