Cases surge in Jammu

Jammu is facing a second surge in COVID19 cases following sudden rise in positive cases.

The problem has been compounded by violation of COVID SOPs.

“People do not follow social distancing norms, nor do they wear face masks in markets. Mini-buses are overloaded with passengers and it has ultimately led to rise in Covid19 in Jammu,” Chief Medical Officer, Jammu, Dr JP Singh told Greater Kashmir.

Insisting on following Covid SOPs, Dr Singh said that, “this is second COVID19 surge in Jammu. If it is not controlled by following proper SOPs, there are apprehensions that it may spread.”

Quoting COVID positive figures, he said: “today, we have detected 34 positive COVID cases from Nanak Nagar, Gangyal, Diagana, Gandhi Nagar, Bakshi Nagar, Talab Tillo and other areas of Jammu City.”

He said that among the positive cases, five are travellers and they have been shifted to the designated hospital.

“Our main concern is that even after being tested positive, majority people who are advised to isolate themselves don’t stay at homes. We have such families who were infected by their own family members who did not adhere to isolation guidelines. In this process, one infected member of the family had infected the others members of their families,” he said quoting certain case studies in Jammu City.

“The people do not think about gravity and ignore the directions putting lives of their loved ones at risk,” he said.

In view of the surge in cases, he said, they have continued conducting sampling in many parts of Jammu District especially City and market areas.

“Yesterday, we had conducted 1600 RTPCR tests in markets, Gandhi Nagar, Talab Tillo, Bakshi Nagar, and other places. The sampling will continue to contain the virus,” he added.

“We have 200 bedded capacity, and 11 infected people with symptoms have admitted at GMC Jammu,” he said, while advocating that at Lakhanpur strict vigil needs to be kept since cases in Punjab have spiked and “we have to keep watch on all the visitors.”

Another official said that they have also stated aggressive sampling at Jammu Railway Station, Airport and Lakhanpur of all the visitors.