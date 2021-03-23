Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
CASO in 2 Shopian villages

Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: March 24, 2021, 1:10 AM
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]
Security forces launched cordon and search operations at two villages in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday. A day earlier, four Lashkar-e-Toiba militants had been killed in Batpora Manihal village of the district.

A police official said that the forces encircled Chitragam and Lundoora villages and conducted door to door searches. “The operations,” according to the official, “were launched after the forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in these villages.”

Locals from Chitragam village told Greater Kashmir that the forces cordoned the area late on Monday night and began searches a few hours later.

They said that the searches continued for several hours amid torrential rains.  However, the operations in both the villages were called after no militant was found.

